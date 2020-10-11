WATCH: JoJo Gentry rides with MotoAmerica Superbike rider Chris Ulrich at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS – Sports Anchor/Reporter JoJo Gentry rode on the back of Chris Ulrich’s MotoAmerica Superbike Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
They reached nearly 160 miles per hour over the two-lap, two-seat ride on the Suzuki GSX-R1000R, which generates about 205 horsepower and weighs approximately 395 pounds.
Ulrich started his professional road racing career in 1996. He finished on AMA Pro podiums nine times, earned pole positions twice, and won two AMA Pro races in his career.
The ride-along program aims to provide local interest and appreciation for the sport of motorcycle road racing.