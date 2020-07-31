Vinatieri’s future still uncertain

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – DECEMBER 01: (L-R) Ryan Succop #4 of the Tennessee Titans speaks with Adam Vinatieri #4 of the Indianapolis Colts before the game between the two teams at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 1, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts have two kickers on their roster and neither is named Adam Vinatieri.

So what does the future hold for the 47-year-old who tops the NFL record books in a handful of categories, including career leading scorer?

The greatest kicker of all-time is currently a free agent. He told FOX59’s Mike Chappell he’s still rehabbing from off-season knee surgery and isn’t ready to retire.

The Colts have yet to fully close the door on Vinatieri after 14 seasons with the Horseshoe. Head coach Frank Reich appeared unsure how to answer when asked of his future.

“Adam is still working in the rehab,” said Reich. “So as far as the competition between Chase McLaughlin and Rodrigo Blankenship? Without any preseason games, we will just have – practices in general will be competitive, but we will have some competitive kicking contests in the middle of practice, at the end of practice.

“We’ll try to create as many high-pressured scenarios as we can for those competitions. They’ll get all of it in their normal routine, but then as a team we will create a more team atmosphere, more team kicking drills that will be heightened and weighted more heavily in the kicking competition.”

General manager Chris Ballard never mentioned Vinatieri in his season-opening meeting with reporters, but is excited about the kicking competition.

“We’re going to have to find ways to make sure that we create enough competition and pressure situations for both McLaughlin and Blankenship,” Ballard said. “Frank has a plan for it, but that’s going to be an interesting one to watch.”

As the team watches, we all wait for Vinny.