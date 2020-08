INDIANAPOLIS – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Takuma Sato held off five-time series champion Scott Dixon and teammate Graham Rahal to win his second Indianapolis 500 mile race.

Sato became the 20th driver in speedway history to win multiple Indy 500 titles. He won his first in 2017 with Andretti Autosport.

FOX59’s Chris Hagan talked with the two-time champion outside of victory lane.