VIDEO: Gold Jacket Friday for Manning & James

Edgerrin James poses for pictures at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. (Brett Bensley/WTTV)

CANTON, Ohio – Before officially joining the immortals in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Peyton Manning and Edgerrin James took part in Gold Jacket Day on Friday.

The day started by posing for pictures with the rest of their class and other members of the Hall of Fame and ended with them getting their iconic gold jackets in a ceremony at the Canton Memorial Civic Center.

“It’s been special so far, especially being with Edgerrin and Marvin [Harrison] and getting to see the other inductees from this year and last year’s class and obviously, meeting some of my heroes, guys that my dad talked about and my dad played against,” Manning told CBS4 Sports after the morning pictures. “It’s been everything I’d thought it’d be so far.”

“It feels good,” said James. “You appreciate all the hard work. Everybody has similar stories. A lot of these stories run parallel and we all appreciate each other’s game.”

James will be inducted Saturday night at 6:30 p.m., while Manning’s ceremony will be Sunday at 7:00 p.m.