INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts have one more day of strength and conditioning training after Monday’s work at the team’s complex.

They’ll practice with helmets for two days. Then they’ll transition into shoulder pads and helmets for a couple of days before they put the full pads on for practice.

T.Y. Hilton talked to reporters via Zoom on Monday afternoon. Chris Widlic and Chris Hagan discuss what the veteran wide receiver had to say as he nurses a hamstring injury.