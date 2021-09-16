Versyp retires, Gearalds takes over at Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE – After 15 seasons with Purdue Women’s Basketball, Sharon Versyp has stepped down as the program’s head coach, effective immediately.

“Coaching at my alma mater has been the greatest honor of my professional life,” Versyp said in a statement from the school. “My purpose has always been to teach life skills through basketball: respect, hard work, discipline, selflessness, what it means to be part of a team.”

Purdue hired Katie Gearalds this offseason as the head-coach-in-waiting, with the intention of having the 2007 Boilers All-American take over in the future. The future is now.

“I am delighted that the alumna coaching tradition will continue with Katie Gearlds,” continued Versyp. “It shows what a special program we have at Purdue. I believe that the team is in great hands with Katie and the entire staff.

“I am thankful for my close to 20 years here at Purdue and all of the people who have been such a positive and memorable part of my experience. I am ready to chase new dreams off the court.”