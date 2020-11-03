UW: Wisconsin vs Purdue football game will not be played

Milton Wright #17 of the Purdue Boilermakers makes a catch while being guarded by Caesar Williams #21 of the Wisconsin Badgers in the first quarter at Camp Randall Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. — The Big Ten football matchup between Wisconsin and Purdue on Saturday will not be played as the Badgers’ football program continues to fight a COVID-19 outbreak, UW Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez announced Tuesday.

Saturday’s game will not be rescheduled, according to a statement on UW’s website.

The Boilermakers will not play again until Saturday, November 14 when they host Northwestern at 7:30 p.m. They are off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2007.

Wisconsin team-related activities remain paused indefinitely.

“I share in the disappointment of our student-athletes and staff,” Alvarez said. “We have seen a level of improvement in our testing numbers, but not enough to give us confidence to resume normal activities and play our game on Saturday. We will continue to test regularly, take the proper health-related precautions and look forward to getting our team back on the field as soon as possible.”

Wisconsin said there have been five positive COVID-19 PCR tests — two staff and three student-athletes — recorded since Saturday, Oct. 31. Student-athletes (10) and staff (11) have registered a total of 21 positive tests from Oct. 27 to Nov. 2, according to the university. UW reports that there are currently 27 active cases in the program, all since Saturday, Oct. 24. That includes 15 football student-athletes and 12 staff members.

The Badgers football first paused team activities on Oct. 28, and its scheduled game at Nebraska on Oct. 31 was canceled.

Wisconsin Athletics says they plan to provide another update on Saturday, Nov. 7.