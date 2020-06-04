USL, Indy Eleven to resume season in July

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indy Eleven is coming back next month.

The USL announced Thursday afternoon the league will resume the 2020 season. A preliminary start date has been set for July 11.

Competition format, scheduling and broadcast information will be released in the coming weeks.

The USL will work with local and state governments to make sure the return to play plan is in line with current health guidelines. The league office will also develop a health and wellness protocol with the players association.

“The Indy Eleven organization is energized by today’s news that our promising 2020 USL Championship season will continue,” said Greg Stremlaw, Indy Eleven president and CEO. “Everyone at Indy Eleven looks forward to providing best-in-class examples of how USL Championship clubs can work with local health and government agencies to ensure our return to games is done in a safe and responsible fashion for our players, staff and fans.”

The Eleven played one match this season, a 4-2 win at Memphis on March 7 before the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.