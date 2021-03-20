Upsets, overtime games energize first full day of March Madness

INDIANAPOLIS — Upsets and overtime games helped make for a first thrilling day of basketball at six venues around Indiana.
Three games needed the extra frame to determine a winner, with two of those games involving a double-digit seed over a favorite. 13 North Texas bounced 4 Purdue at Lucas Oil Stadium while 15 Oral Roberts stunned 2 Ohio State at Mackey Arena in the day’s biggest upset.
Here’s a look at the results by region:
South
- 1 Baylor 79, 16 Hartford 55
- 15 Oral Roberts 75, 2 Ohio State 72 (OT)
- 3 Arkansas 85, 14 Colgate 68
- 5 Villanova 73, 12 Winthrop 63
- 13 North Texas 78, 4 Purdue 69 (OT)
- 6 Texas Tech 65, 11 Utah State 53
- 7 Florida 75, 10 Virginia Tech 70 (OT)
- 9 Wisconsin 85, 8 North Carolina 62
Midwest
- 1 Illinois 78, 16 Drexel 49
- 2 Houston 87, 15 Cleveland State 56
- 4 Oklahoma State 69, 13 Liberty 60
- 3 West Virginia 84, 14 Morehead State 67
- 11 Syracuse 76, 6 San Diego State 62
- 8 Loyola Chicago 71, 9 Georgia Tech 60
- 12 Oregon State 70, 5 Tennessee 56
- 10 Rutgers 60, 7 Clemson 56