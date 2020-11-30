UIndy Men’s Basketball program pauses team activities due to COVID-19

INDIANPOLIS – The University of Indianapolis Men’s Basketball program is pausing all team activities following a positive COVID-19 test result.

The Greyhounds are postponing two conference games this week against Lewis and McKendree. The team’s Dec. 8 exhibition game against Indiana State is canceled.

The school announced one tier 1 personnel member, which includes student-athletes, coaches, and support staff, tested positive for the virus. The program is temporarily ceasing operations for 14 days.

The program learned of the positive test result after the team conducted rapid testing Monday morning.

The Greyhounds hosted Truman yesterday, and lost 66-64.

The Greyhounds are 0-2 under first-year head coach Paul Corsaro. The team’s next game is scheduled to play at Illinois-Springfield Dec. 18.