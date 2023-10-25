INDIANAPOLIS – The home of the Colts will become the home of the Bearcats for a single game in 2025.

The University of Cincinnati said Lucas Oil Stadium will host its Aug. 30, 2025, football game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Scheduling challenges led to the change; UC usually plays its home games at Nippert Stadium. The school joined the Big 12 this season after announcing its exit from the American Athletic Conference last year.

“The transition from the American to the Big 12 presented some challenges with future scheduling that we needed to address,” said Deputy AD/CFO John Daniel. “This game at Lucas Oil Stadium helped give us flexibility financially while creating a unique opportunity for UC football to host Nebraska. It will be an eighth home game in 2025. Playing at an NFL stadium in a major market with an outstanding recruiting base is a win for us.”

The Bearcats and Huskers made a deal for a home-and-home series a few years ago. Their first game was originally scheduled in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic saw the Big Ten shift to a conference-only schedule that season. As a result, that game was postponed.

The two schools have since agreed to reschedule the football series, which will mark the first meeting between the two teams since 1906.

The home-and-home series will conclude when the Bearcats travel to Nebraska in 2032.