Tom Brady says his time with the New England Patriots is over after ‘happiest two decades I could have envisioned’

Tom Brady’s career with the New England Patriots has come to an end.

The six-time Super Bowl winner posted on Instagram Tuesday that his football career with the Patriots is over.

In his post, Brady thanked Patriots fans and supporters for the “happiest two decades I could have envisioned in my life.” He wrote that he had nothing but “love and gratitude” for his time in New England.

The Patriots drafted Brady with the 199th pick of the 2000 NFL Draft. He's spent his entire NFL career with the team, winning six Super Bowls and earning four Super Bowl MVP awards. He's also a three-time NFL MVP and a 14-time Pro Bowl selection.

“My children were born and raised here and you always embraced this California kid as your own,” he wrote. “I love your commitment and loyalty to your teams and winning for our city means more than you will ever know.”

Brady thanked teammates, coaches, executives—and mentioned owner Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick by name.

“I couldn’t be the man I am today without the relationships you have allowed me to build with you.”

The 42-year-old quarterback couldn't come to a contract extension with the team. Kraft previously said he hoped Brady would end his career in New England or retire, but Brady has expressed his desire to keep playing.

He also issued a statement on Twitter:

