Try these Bucs and Chiefs themed Super Bowl cocktails

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Planning to watch the big game this weekend? We have some great cocktail ideas for you to try on Sunday.

World-class mixologist and bartender Lynnette Marrero joined WGNO’s Hank Allen to make some drinks in honor of the Bucs and Chiefs with Teremana Tequila. She shows you step by step how to craft a tasty and unique cocktail to sip on while watching the Super Bowl.

Hank and Lynnette also talk about some of the projects she is working on, including her role at Tales of the Cocktail, and how her industry has been dealing with the pandemic.

The full recipes are listed below.

Tampa Bay Pirate Party

2 oz Teremana Blanco

.75 oz Lime Juice

.75 oz Orange Juice

.5 oz Passion Fruit Syrup

.25 oz Grenadine

Shake all ingredients and dump into a Hurricane Glass. Garnish with half the discarded lime shell, smoking cinnamon stick & a pirate flag!

Kansas City BBQ Sour

2 oz Teremana Reposado

1 oz Lemon Juice

.5 oz Cloudy Apple Juice

.25 oz Maple Syrup

1 healthy tsp Kansas City Style BBQ Sauce

Shake and strain into a double old fashioned glass. Garnish with lemon wheel, apple fan & cracked pepper. Serve on the side of your choice of BBQ meal!