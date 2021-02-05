Must-have Super Bowl snacks and recipes, according to us

INDIANAPOLIS — You’re probably not throwing a Super Bowl party this year (Dr. Fauci says don’t do it), but there’s no reason your stomach should suffer.

We asked the CBS4 team to share their must-have snacks for the Big Game, along with recipes if they had them handy. Some are traditional favorites, while others are a bit unexpected for those of you who want to get creative with this year’s menu.

Angela Brauer: Feta tomato dip

Nick McGill: Dill pickle wings & olive dip

These are separate dishes, unless you want to get really crazy with your flavors.

This recipe for dill pickle wings is similar to Nick’s specialty dish, but he recommends brining for 24 ahead of time and using an air fryer instead of the oven.

And here’s his go-to recipe for olive dip — another snack that’s quick and easy to put together.

Ingredients:

1/3 c vinegar

1 pkg Italian dressing mix

Two 4-oz cans chopped black olives

Two 4-oz cans chopped chiles

2 cups shredded cheese

4-6 green onions

Grape tomatoes, sliced

Instructions: Mix vinegar, oil and dressing mix. Set aside. Mix remaining ingredients and add dressing. Stir gently. Serve with tortilla chips.

Debby Knox: Shrimp cocktail

No recipe needed for this one, but Debby says the shrimp has to be served very cold.

You can buy cocktail sauce, of course, but it’s surprisingly easy to make using ingredients you might already have around the house. Here’s a simple 5-ingredient recipe. The benefit to making your own: You can adjust the heat to your taste, making it mild, super spicy or somewhere in between.

Feeling extra fancy? Try this Mexican shrimp cocktail that’s almost like a ceviche.

Chris Wright: Buffalo chicken dip

Our chief meteorologist says his favorite game-time snack is the buffalo chicken dip his wife makes.

The key ingredients? Cream cheese and wing sauce. Here’s a similar recipe that has a five-star rating with thousands of reviews. Or try this 7-layer buffalo chicken dip, courtesy of one of our favorite Indy food bloggers.

Star Derry: Chili dip with tortilla chips

Noticing a theme here? You probably can’t go wrong with some kind of dip. There are tons of variations of chili dip — go simple and easy with just three ingredients or try this made-from-scratch version, sans the canned chili and processed cheese.

Rachel Bogle: Mozzarella sticks & fried pickles

Even though she likes to cook, Rachel’s favorites for Super Bowl Sunday are perfect if you don’t feel like spending a ton of time in the kitchen this particular weekend.

They’re crowd-pleasers that you can buy pre-made from grocery store or even just have delivered to your door.

In fact, DoorDash just revealed that mozzarella sticks were the most popular game-day food nationwide during the 2020-21 NFL season, topping wings and pizza.