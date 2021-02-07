LIVE UPDATES | Brady’s TD pass to Gronkowski gives Bucs 7-3 lead

It’s game time!

Here’s a look at developments from Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida.

6:36 p.m.

The Kansas City Chiefs won the coin toss and deferred to the second half.

6:40 p.m. – First quarter, Bucs ball

The Buccaneers face 3rd and 6. Brady’s pass falls incomplete. It’s a three-and-out for Tom Brady and the Bucs.

6:41 p.m. – First quarter, KC ball

The Chiefs starts their drive at the 33. KC picks up a short gain with a pass.

Patrick Mahomes is nearly sacked on second down. He gets rid of the ball for an incompletion. It’s 3rd and 7 for KC.

Mahomes scrambles to the left to pick up the first down and keep KC’s first drive alive.

Another scramble from Mahomes leads to a short gain. His second-down pass falls incomplete, bringing up third down.

Mahomes misfires downfield to bring up fourth down. Chiefs will punt.

The punt bounces into the end zone. Tampa Bay will start its second drive at the 20.

Bucs ball at the 20

Ronald Jones runs for 13 yards on first down.

KC’s defense stuffs Tampa for a 3-yard loss on the next play. It’s 2nd and 13. Brady hits Cameron Brate for a five-yard game. 3rd and 8.

The Chiefs sack Brady for a six-yard loss on third down. Tampa will punt for the second time.

KC will start at its own 38.

KC’s 2nd drive

Mahomes flips it to Tyreek Hill, who takes it around the left side for 5 yards. Clyde Edwards-Helaire powers ahead for 5 yards and a first down.

On first down, Mahomes scrambles left again and picks up another first down. Edwards-Helaire picks up 6 yards on the next play. Ball at the 35.

Mahomes goes deep, but the pass is batted away. The Bucs were offside on the free play, giving KC another first down. Ball at the 30.

After an incomplete pass and a run for loss, KC faces 3rd and 11. Mahomes, under pressure, lofts the ball downfield to the end zone, but it falls incomplete.

Harrison Butker hits a 49-yard field goal to give KC the early lead.

Bucs start at their own 25

A couple of runs set up a 3rd and 1 for the Bucs.

Leonard Fournette carries for the third straight time and plows through the defense to pick up the first down.

On first down, Brady tries to find Mike Evans. There is a flag on the play for defensive holding. Tampa gets a first down.

Brady finds Antonio Brown for 16 yards and a first down. Brady hits Brate on a screen that goes for 15 yards.

Fournette carries defenders as he crosses the 15. Bucs now in the red zone. Brady finds Gronkowski on 2nd and 5 for an 8-yard TD.

With the extra point, it’s 7-3 Tampa Bay.

KC drive

A 41-yard kickoff return sets the Chiefs up in good field position. After an incomplete pass, Mahomes finds Travis Kelce for a 6-yard gain. The first quarter ends with Tampa Bay up 7-3.

The Chiefs face 3rd and 4 at their own 43. Mahomes’ pass is incomplete. KC will punt.

Bucs ball at the 30

First down pass incomplete. Brady hits Gronk on second down for 3 yards, but there’s an unnecessary roughness penalty on Chris Jones to give the Bucs a first down. Jones crosses midfield on a 7-yard run.

Jones powers his way through KC’s defense and picks up another first down after the 8-yard run.

Brady finds Mike Evans for 31 yards–and the Bucs are in prime scoring position again. It’s 1st and goal from the 6. Tampa Bay calls a timeout.

Jones squeezes up the middle for 4 yards. Second and goal. Brady threw to Joe Haeg, but the ball is knocked away for third and goal at the 2. KC stops Jones just short of the goal line.