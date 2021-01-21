Big Game Bound Week 20: AFC, NFC championship previews

This week’s episode of “Big Game Bound” has ended. Check back soon for a replay.

(NEXSTAR) — On this week’s episode of “Big Game Bound,” we preview the AFC and NFC championship games: the Bills vs. the Chiefs and the Buccaneers vs. the Packers.

Four of the best quarterbacks in the NFL have their teams just one victory away from a trip to the Super Bowl in Tampa.

Jarrett Payton will break down the matchups and talks about the importance of Sarah Thomas becoming the first woman to officiate in a Super Bowl.

We’ll also bring in our correspondents from Kansas City (Rob Collins), Buffalo (Josh Reed), Green Bay (Burke Griffin) and Tampa (Dan Lucas) to give you the latest information you’ll need before kickoff.

“Big Game Bound,” hosted by WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles, streams every Thursday at 1 p.m. ET during the NFL season. If you can’t watch the stream live, you can watch episodes on demand by clicking here.