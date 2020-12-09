A look inside the Lost and Found at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’ve ever been at a home Packers game at Lambeau Field, you know that sometimes just leaving with all the people you came with can be a reason to congratulate yourselves.

Now imagine you get home and you realize you lost or forgot something while you were there. Is it lost forever? What do you do?

No need to stress. There’s an entire team of people that keep lost or forgotten items safe at Lambeau Field…at least for 60 days.

After that time period, items like hats, scarves, and gloves are donated to area shelters, humane societies, and Veterans hospitals.

Keith Cronin, Manager of Guest Services at Lambeau Field and his staff have seen it all. From the obvious like hats, scarves, and mittens to the more puzzling items like canes, dentures, and hearing aids.

Keith says they strive to offer guests great service and that includes reconciling any lost items to the rightful owner. He says they work diligently to bag, tag, and log all items so they know what is being held in their Lost and Found department.

So if you forgot your dentures and need them back before Monday’s meeting, what do you do?

You have some options. You can either go to Guest Services Desk in the Atrium at Lambeau Field and submit a form, you can reach them by phone at 920-569-7500 you can also fill out their online form.