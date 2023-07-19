INDIANAPOLIS – USAC Racing’s busiest week on the calendar has come back to the Hoosier State. The National Championship’s Sprint Week runs from July 21-29 all across Indiana.

For the drivers and their crews, Sprint Week is also a marathon. AMSOIL National points leader Jake Swanson and Team Arizona Racing moved their operation to Pittsboro in 2020 and are reaping the rewards this season.

Swanson has already won four races in 2023 and has plenty of chances to add to that tally this week. CBS4’s Adam Unger visited Team Arizona Racing as they prepare to kick off Sprint Week at Gas City I-69 Speedway this Friday.