Source: Colts looking at DT Antwaun Woods

Antwaun Woods #99 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after his first quarter interception against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 30, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The search to bolster the roster continues for the Indianapolis Colts.

The team is bringing in veteran defensive tackle Antwaun Woods in for a visit today, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. General manager Chris Ballard routinely mentions the importance of maintaining strength on the offensive and defensive lines.

Woods, 28, was released by Dallas last week after the Cowboys selected two defensive tackles in the NFL Draft. He had been tendered a one-year, $2.1 million contract as a restricted free agent.

The 6-1, 310-pound Woods was signed by the Tennessee Titans in 2016 as an undrafted rookie out of USC, but has spent the past three seasons with the Cowboys. He started 32 of 39 games with 80 tackles, four tackles for loss and 2.5 tackles.

The Colts frequently bring in players for a visit. They’ve had visits with veteran left tackle Eric Fisher and placekicker Eddy Pineiro, although no contracts were consummated.

If Indy adds Woods, he would reinforce an already strong area. The defensive interior includes All-Pro tackle DeForest Bucker, Grover Stewart, Taylor Stallworth, 2020 sixth-round pick Rob Windsor and Tyquan Lewis, who’s played both end and tackle.

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.