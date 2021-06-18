Son of Indy firefighter qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

Drew Kibler checks his time after competing in a men’s 100-meter freestyle semifinal during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Monday, June 14, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department will likely be paying close attention to one event in the 2021 Summer Olympics.

Drew Kibler, the son of IFD Lt. Phil Kibler, has qualified for the 800-meter freestyle relay. IFD tweeted the good news on Thursday.

BIG 👏👏👏to Drew Kibler who has qualified for the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. Drew (21) is the son of our very own #IFD Lt. Phil Kibler. Drew qualified for the 200-meter freestyle relay, with a time of 1:45:92 at the U.S. Olympic Trials. Good Luck to all #TeamUSA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/8sKyxfL2Pn — Indianapolis Fire Department 🚒 (@IFD_NEWS) June 18, 2021

Kibler qualified by finishing third Tuesday night in the 200-meter freestyle at the U.S. swimming trials. He graduated from Carmel High School. Fellow Carmel graduate Jake Mitchell is also on track to join Kibler in Tokyo in the 400-meter freestyle competition.