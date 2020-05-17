Senior send off: Lawrence Central’s Dre Davis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Lawrence Central boys basketball and Dre Davis had a perfect season — except when facing arch rival Lawrence North. Twenty-two wins otherwise, but LC went 0-for-3 against LN, including a season-ending loss in sectionals.

“I wouldn’t say there’s any regrets,” Davis explains. “We got knocked off, but there’s a lot to learn from it. That’s how I try to look at things, not regretful, but try to learn as much as I can from it.”

Coincidence that Davis faces a similar situation now. He could view missing out on the end of his senior year with regret, but in some ways, he’s okay with it.

“I’m a real introvert,” he smiles. “Obviously I wanted to graduate and walk the stage, but it’s not something I had to do. It was a want for me, but not something I needed to do.”

But of course, there are some things every senior would like to have.

“I missed out on prom,” Davis adds. “At first, I didn’t want to go. Looking at it now, I kind of wish I had the chance to. It is what it is. My life keeps going on.”

Davis will move on to Louisville, joining a Cardinals’ program that finished top 15 in the polls last season. His approach as a freshman, joining an ACC contender?

“You always gotta come out, put your best foot forward every day.”