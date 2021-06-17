Remainder of Indianapolis Indians single-game tickets go on sale Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Indians announced the sale of single-game tickets for the remainder of this season’s home games.

Tickets for the final 42 games will go on sale Monday, June 21. The first tickets available will be for June 29-July 4 games against the Iowa Cubs, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.

Single-game ticket buyers will be able to purchase tickets in the entire seating bowl and outfield lawn. Currently, Victory Field is operating at a capacity of 6,900 under the public health order in Marion County.

Additional tickets will be released in the coming weeks as seating capacities rise as anticipated.

Masks are required for all non-vaccinated fans 2 years or older unless they are actively drinking or eating in their ticketed seat location. Fans who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks.

You can buy tickets at the team’s website or contacting the Victory Field Box Office at 317-269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.



Per the most current MCPHD Order, masks are required for all non-vaccinated fans age 2 or older unless

actively eating or drinking in their ticketed seat location. Fully vaccinated fans are no longer required to

wear masks at Victory Field.