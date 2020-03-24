Sean McDermott prepares for pro basketball career from home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Sean McDermott's redshirt senior season at Butler University was cut short due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



He started all 31 games for the Bulldogs this past season, averaging 11.7 points per game and shooting nearly 40 percent from long range. He also led the team with 161 defensive rebounds.



Now, McDermott is back to getting buckets in Madison County.



The Anderson, Indiana native is home with his family and fiance, as he prepares for their September wedding and his professional basketball career.



"We are going to stay here for the shelter in place just because they have a barn that her grandparents built that has a full court in it," McDermott told CBS4's JoJo Gentry. "So, I can still go in there and get workouts. Got some weights here. So, I can still get some lifting in."



Pursuing opportunities with the NBA and teams overseas, McDermott says he hopes to hire an agent within a few weeks. As the coronavirus pandemic could limit workouts with professional teams, he wants someone with strong connections to represent him.



"I think this is another crucial part...hiring an agent who is really well known and can get yourself out there," McDermott said. "They get you in workouts and you have to go impress. But now, a lot of the work they're doing is going to be is really crucial."



For now, McDermott is satisfied with making the most of his situation at home. Having battled severe staph infections before, he wants what is best for those closest to him.



"My concern is not with me. It's with my mom, who battled cancer. We know her white blood cell counts are lower," he said. "And my fiance's dad works in a hospital. So, my concern is more with those people than with me personally since I'm locked down in a house with a barn."

