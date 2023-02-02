INDIANAPOLIS – They’re taking thoroughness to the extreme.

After holding remote interviews with 13 candidates and following that up by paring the list to eight who have had or soon will have in-person interviews, the Indianapolis Colts might stage a round 3 in their search for a head coach.

According to a source with direct knowledge of the coaching-search process, the Colts will determine this weekend whether to hold yet another round of interviews with an unspecified number of the candidates, or select the successor for Frank Reich, who was fired Nov. 7. NFL Network reported early Thursday those were the options on the table.

The Colts and Arizona Cardinals are the only teams without a head coach. Carolina (Reich), Denver (Sean Payton) and Houston (DeMeco Ryans) have filled their vacancies.

General manager Chris Ballard, who was in charge of the initial search process, vowed the Colts would entertain a wide variety of candidates and the process might extend into mid-February.

In terms of finding Reich’s replacement, there’s no hurry in settling on the right guy. With only two openings, the Colts should be able to get the candidate they covet.

However, the longer the process goes, the list of potential coordinators and assistants for the new head coach diminishes. Reich, Payton and Ryans are already building their staffs.

It will be interesting to see how the Colts handle things if they agree on a head coach in the next few days or by mid-week. With Super Bowl LVII Feb. 12 in Glendale, Ariz., the NFL prefers all league-related attention to be focused on its preeminent event.

A recap of the eight candidates who had a second interview:

Jeff Saturday, Colts’ interim coach for final eight games last season

Brian Callahan, Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive coordinator

Shane Steichen, Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive coordinator

Raheem Morris, Los Angeles Rams’ defensive coordinator

Don “Wink’’ Martindale, New York Giants’ defensive coordinator

Rich Bisaccia, Green Bay Packers’ special teams coordinator

Aaron Glenn, Detroit Lions’ defensive coordinator

Ejiro Evero, Denver Broncos’ defensive coordinator

