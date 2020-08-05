Rivers building bond with Colts receivers

INDIANAPOLIS — Philip Rivers has yet to go through an official practice with the Indianapolis Colts, but his new pass catchers have left a positive first impression.

“It seems like a deep group of receivers,” said Rivers during a Wednesday Zoom call with the local media. “I think it makes you more dangerous.”

T.Y. Hilton will lead the squad, hoping for a sixth 1,000 yard effort in his ninth NFL season. After Hilton, Zach Pascal and second-year pro Parris Campbell are the top returners among the wide receivers, with rookies Michael Pittman Jr. and Dezmon Patmon hoping to make impacts as well.

“I think when you have a diverse, deep group, it makes you harder to defend,” Rivers explained. “It’s not one of those deals where you have to move T.Y. to the spot you think the ball’s going all the time.”

The Colts have one more week of strength & conditioning training at camp before being allowed to ramp up to practice in helmets. Contact practice in full pads can begin on August 17.

