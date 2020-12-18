‘Rigo’s back’: Sanchez returns to Colts’ lineup

Rigoberto Sanchez #8 of the Indianapolis Colts reacts after the game against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – Rigo’s back.

Less than three weeks after having a cancerous tumor removed, Rigoberto Sanchez will be back at work for the Indianapolis Colts. He’s scheduled to handle his normal punting and kickoff duties Sunday when the Houston Texans visit Lucas Oil Stadium.

Coach Frank Reich didn’t rule any players out of the game – a couple are questionable – but was most upbeat when he turned his attention to Sanchez.

“What I’m really excited about is that we’re expecting Rigo to punt on Sunday,’’ he said on a Friday Zoom conference call. “Just happy that he’s had a good week and got up to speed quickly and feel confident and excited that he’s slated to be back in the lineup.’’

Sanchez was diagnosed with the cancerous tumor in late November and shared the situation with the public Nov. 30, the day after he participated in the Colts’ loss to the Tennessee Titans. He underwent surgery Dec. 1 and missed the next two games.

However, Sanchez returned to the team complex the week after his surgery and returned to the practice field Wednesday.

“I laced up my cleats today, but I’m taking it slow, one day at a time and we’ll see what happens throughout the days,’’ he said Wednesday. “I’m just focused on being able to do my part, going out there and enjoying every single moment I can.’’

At least two players will be listed questionable for Sunday’s game. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner suffered an ankle injury in Thursday’s practice that kept him out of Friday’s work. Tight end Mo Alie-Cox didn’t practice this week with a knee injury.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.