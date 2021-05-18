Pacers’ LeVert to miss play-in game

Indiana Pacers’ Caris LeVert (22) shoots against Los Angeles Clippers’ Paul George (13) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS – A key contributor for the Pacers will miss tonight’s play-in game against Charlotte.

Guard Caris LeVert has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocol and will have to sit out the next 10-14 days.

The Pacers host the Hornets in the play-in tournament tonight at 6:30 p.m. The winner will play the loser of the Celtics and Wizards game for the eighth seed in the upcoming playoffs.

LeVert left Sunday’s regular season finale against the Raptors with a migraine.

The guard is averaging 20.7 points per game in 35 games with Indiana since being acquired from the Nets in a trade and having surgery to remove a cancerous mass from his kidney.

Injuries have hit the Pacers hard down the stretch. Myles Turner (toe) and Jeremy Lamb (knee) have also been ruled out for tonight. T.J. Warren has missed all but four games with a stress fracture.

Domantas Sabonis (quad), Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring), Aaron Holiday (toe) and Edmond Sumner (knee) are listed as questionable.

Charlotte will be without former Brownsburg High School and Butler star Gordon Hayward.