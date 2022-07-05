INDIANAPOLIS – T.J. Warren plans to sign with the Brooklyn Nets after injuries derailed his time with the Indiana Pacers.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Warren will sign a one-year deal with Brooklyn. The Pacers brought the 6’8” forward to Indy in a trade in 2019. He averaged nearly 20 points a game for the Pacers during the 2019-2020 season in which he played 67 games.

But he only appeared in four games during his two most recent seasons with the team after suffering consecutive stress fractures in his left foot.

The Pacers announced late last season that Warren would not return for the rest of the year as he continued to rehabilitate the injury.

A dynamic scorer when healthy, Warren turned heads during the NBA’s 2020 “Bubble,” when he averaged 26.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists in a 10-game span. He scored a career-high 53 points in a game against Philadelphia during the incredible run and 39 points against the Lakers.

The performance earned him All-Bubble First Team honors.

In December 2020, the team announced Warren would undergo surgery for a stress fracture in his left foot. He had the procedure in January 2021 and didn’t play another game for the Pacers.