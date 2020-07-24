Report: Pacers’ Domantas Sabonis leaving bubble for treatment on foot



INDIANAPOLIS – One week before the restart of the NBA season, the Pacers are losing their All-Star.

Domantas Sabonis is leaving the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World in Orlando for treatment for plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

How long he’ll be gone from the team has yet to be determined.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news on Twitter, reporting the forward-center was leaving to see a specialist for “a significant foot injury”.

Sabonis has not practiced in a week after being diagnosed.

He was averaging 18.5 points and 12.4 rebounds per game this season and earned his first All-Star selection.

Another key player, Victor Oladipo is weighing whether or not to play when the year resumes as he rehabs from a serious quad tendon injury. He’s been practicing and played in Thursday’s scrimmage win against Portland.

The Pacers have two more scrimmages (Sunday vs. Dallas and Tuesday vs. San Antonio) before the first of eight more regular season games. They restart against Philadelphia on August 1st.