Indiana QB Michael Penix Jr. out for year with injury

BLOOMINGTON, IN – OCTOBER 24: Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Indiana Hoosiers is congratulated by teammate Jonathan King #18 after running for the game-winning two-point conversion in overtime against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Memorial Stadium on October 24, 2020 in Bloomington, Indiana. Indiana won 36-35. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana’s record-breaking football season has taken a major hit.

Hoosiers’ star quarterback Michael Penix Jr. tore his ACL and is out for the rest of the season.

He suffered the injury after a 21-yard run in the third quarter of Saturday’s game against Maryland in Bloomington.

Head coach Tom Allen confirmed the injury in his weekly Zoom availability with media on Monday afternoon. FOX Sports and The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman was the first to report the news.

It’s the third season-ending injury for Penix, who had a torn ACL in the same knee in 2018 and a shoulder problem in 2019.

The redshirt sophomore was having a stellar season, throwing for over 1,600 yards and 14 touchdowns against just four interceptions. He also ran for two scores.

Indiana beat Penn State for only the second time in school history and beat Michigan for the first time in 33 years to be ranked in the AP top ten, the Hoosiers’ highest ranking since 1969.

Sophomore Jack Tuttle replaced Penix against the Terrapins and completed all five of his passes.

