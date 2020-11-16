Report: Former IU star Calbert Cheaney to join Pacers as assistant coach

DALLAS – DECEMBER 14: Calbert Cheaney #40 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the game against the Dallas Mavericks on December 14, 2004 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The Warriors defeated the Mavericks 111-107. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Licence Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

INIANAPOLIS– The Indiana Pacers are reportedly set to hire former Indiana University basketball star Calbert Cheaney as an assistant coach, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Hoosier Homecoming: Calbert Cheaney is joining the Indiana Pacers as an assistant coach, sources tell ESPN. Cheaney has been a G-League assistant with Atlanta for the past two years. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 16, 2020

Cheaney was previously an assistant coach for Atlanta teams in the NBA G-League. He coached the Erie BayHawks in 2018-19 and the College Park SkyHawks in 2019-20.

Our newsgathering partners at the IndyStar say the Evansville-native was three-time All-American under Indiana University coach Bob Knight and is the Big Ten’s all-time leading scorer with 2,613 career points.

IU went 105-27 while Cheaney played from 1989-1993. He was drafted by the Washington Bullets in 1993.

The Pacers have yet to comment on the report.