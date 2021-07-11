Rajeev Ram recaps Wimbledon and previews Olympics on CBS4

INDIANAPOLIS – Carmel’s Rajeev Ram is back in the states after a deep run at Wimbledon.

Ram, and his doubles partner Joe Salisbury, fell in four sets in the men’s doubles semi-final (7-6, 6-3, 6-7, 7-6) to Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic.

Ram is set to represent Team USA in the Olympics later this month. He made his Olympic debut in the 2016 Olympics in Rio, where he won silver playing doubles with Venus Williams.

Ram played tennis at Carmel High School, where he won the singles state title in 2000 as a sophomore.