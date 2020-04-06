Purdue’s Haarms into transfer portal

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – MARCH 30: Matt Haarms #32 of the Purdue Boilermakers reacts against the Virginia Cavaliers during overtime of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament South Regional at KFC YUM! Center on March 30, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Purdue Basketball’s Junior Center Matt Haarms is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Purdue University Head Coach Matt Painter made the announcement in a team news release Monday afternoon.

The seven-footer from the Netherlands played three seasons for the Boilermakers, averaging 7.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. He averaged 8.6 points last season while shooting 52.4 percent from the floor, including 31.3 percent from three-point range.

He’s fourth in career in blocked shots in program history with 210.

Haarms was the target of profane chants from fans at Indiana’s Assembly Hall in 2019. He responded by hitting the game-winning basket with three seconds left to help beat the Hoosiers.