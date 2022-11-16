WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edy scored 20 points and had 13 rebounds, Braden Smith scored 20 and Purdue overtook Marquette for a 75-70 win on Tuesday night.

Smith went on his own 6-0 run in a 56-second span to turn a 62-59 Purdue deficit with 5:46 left into a 65-62 advantage and the Boilermakers (3-0) led the rest of the way.

Edey’s jumper with 47 seconds to go made it 71-62. David Joplin responded by burying a 3-pointer and sinking two foul shots to get the Golden Eagles within 73-70. Ethan Morton sealed it for Purdue making two foul shots with six seconds to go.

Smith and Edey combined to make 14 of 19. David Jenkins Jr. scored 10 points off the bench for Purdue.

Joplin, a reserve, scored 21 points on 7-for-11 shooting for Marquette (2-1). Kam Jones added 19 points and Oso Ighodaro 10.

It’s the second straight 3-0 start after last year’s team opened the year 8-0 and reached No. 1 in the AP poll in early December. Purdue has played all its games at home this season.

Purdue has won 17 straight non-conference games at Mackey Arena.