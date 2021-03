COLLEGE PARK, MD – FEBRUARY 02: Head coach Matt Painter of the Purdue Boilermakers waatches the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center on February 2, 2021 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – Purdue earned the 4th seed in the NCAA Tournament’s South Region and will take on North Texas on Friday.

The Boilermakers finished 4th in the Big Ten this season and were knocked out of the conference tournament’s quarterfinal round, while the Mean Green won the Conference USA tournament.

Game locations and tip-off times have not been released yet.

Baylor is the top seed in that region.