Purdue beats quarterback-depleted Illinois 31-24

Purdue wide receiver Milton Wright, left, celebrate his touchdown reception as Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown (30) and Nate Hobbs watch during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Aiden O’Connell passed for two touchdowns and Purdue hung on to beat a COVID-19-decimated Illinois team that was down to its fourth-string quarterback, 31-24.

Sophomore Coran Taylor found himself at the Illini helm on his team’s second possession, following what appeared to be an ankle injury to last-minute starter Matt Robinson. Taylor threw for two touchdowns and was intercepted twice.

Starting QB Brandon Peters was announced as a scratch shortly before kickoff after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Peters’ backup, Isaiah Washington, also missed the game due to contact-tracing protocols.