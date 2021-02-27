Purdue basketball announcer Larry Clisby passes away

INDIANAPOLIS – Longtime Purdue basketball radio announcer Larry Clisby died Saturday morning at his home in Florida.

Clisby had been battling both lung and brain cancer since June 2018. He was 74 years old.

He became the full-time radio voice of the team in 1982, calling almost 1,200 games before retiring last season. He was famous for his trademark “Bullseye” call after a Boilermakers’ three-pointer.

“’Cliz’ was more than just Purdue basketball’s radio announcer,” head coach Matt Painter said in a school news release. “He was truly a part of our team and program for more than 40 years. He had close relationships with current and former players and we always considered him an extended part of our staff.”

Clisby called nine Big Ten championship seasons, one conference tournament title and 28 NCAA Tournament appearances, including three trips to the Elite Eight.

“While it’s a sad day for all of us, we should all feel fortunate that he was our program’s voice and cherish those memories of him calling games for the team he loved,” said Painter.

He was inducted into the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Hall of Fame in 2018.