Call it a super-early holiday gift for NFL fans.

Amazon’s Prime Video will make its first Black Friday NFL game free for everyone—even those who don’t subscribe to the streaming video service.

The game is set for Friday, Nov. 24, with an expected kickoff time of 3 p.m. ET. Teams will be announced at a later date.

Viewers have several ways to watch the game, including Prime Video apps on TVs, streaming boxes, smartphones and tablets.

The 2023 season marks the first time the league has scheduled a game for Black Friday, traditionally considered a big holiday shopping day.

Jay Marine, vice president of video for Prime Video and global head of sports, said Black Friday presents a unique opportunity because many workers and families have the day off as part of Thanksgiving vacation. He hopes the Black Friday game will become a holiday tradition.

The NFL already has three games on Thanksgiving.

Marine also said the Nov. 24 game will allow the streaming service to expand its Thursday Night Football brand. Prime Video debuted as the exclusive home of Thursday prime-time matchups last season and carried 15 games between Weeks 2-17.

“We’re so very proud of our Thursday Night Football production and all the teams in front of and behind the camera,” Marine said. “As families look to spend time together over the holiday weekend, we are excited to provide an opportunity for everyone to enjoy this new day of NFL action.”

Charissa Thompson will host pregame coverage with Tony Gonzalez, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Richard Sherman, Andrew Whitworth, Taylor Rooks and Michael Smith. Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit and Kaylee Hartung will call the action during the game.