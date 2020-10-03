Power wins race two of Harvest Grand Prix at IMS

INDIANAPOLIS – Pole-sitter Will Power led wire-to-wire to win race two of the IndyCar Harvest Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course Saturday afternoon.

It’s the Team Penske driver’s fifth career victory at IMS after winning the 2018 Indianapolis 500 and the IndyCar Grand Prix three times.

Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta finished second, while his teammate Alexander Rossi came in third to round out the podium.

After a fourth place finish, Josef Newgarden can still catch Scott Dixon (eighth place) for the points’ championship. The title will be decided in the season finale, the GP of St. Petersburg on Oct. 25.