Power wins pole for GMR Grand Prix

INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo has decided to sit out of the resumed 2019-2020 NBA season.

Oladipo shared his decision with Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

"I really want to play, and as a competitor and teammate this is tearing me apart," Oladipo told The Athletic. "I feel like I'm at a great place in my rehab and getting closer and closer to 100 percent. With all the variables, from how I have to build my 5-on-5 workload back up, to the increased risk of a soft tissue injury which could delay my rehab, and the unknown exact set up of the bubble, I just can't get my mind to being fully comfortable in playing. I have to be smart and this decision hasn't been easy, but I truly believe continuing on the course I'm on and getting fully healthy for the 2020-21 season is the right decision for me."

Oladipo's decision comes two days after he told media he was unsure about participating in this season's re-start in Orlando, where 22 teams are scheduled to begin competing July 30.

Pacers president Kevin Pritchard said earlier this week Oladipo is in better physical shape than he has seen in a long time.

But, Oladipo explained Wednesday rehabbing his right quad tendon, which he ruptured in January 2019, was at the center of his hesitancy to play in Orlando.

“We’ve had an extensive period of time off,” Oladipo said. “To go back and ramp things up again, I’m susceptible to injury more so than anyone else since I was already injured beforehand, and I wasn’t 100 percent when I came back to begin with.”

Oladipo returned to competition January 29 when the Pacers hosted the Chicago Bulls.