Power wins pole for GMR Grand Prix

INDIANAPOLIS – Will Power wins the pole for the GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Jack Harvey will start alongside the Team Penske drive on row one.

The field will take the green flag on the IMS road course Saturday at noon.

