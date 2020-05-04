Pat McAfee may be ‘Monday Night Football’ broadcast candidate, report says

According to a report from Front Office Sports, former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee might be a candidate to join “Monday Night Football.”

McAfee signed a multi-year deal with ESPN in July 2019. McAfee has made appearances on various ESPN shows since then.

The rumored shake-up comes two months after another former Colts player—Peyton Manning—turned down an offer from ESPN to join the MNF broadcast.

Front Office Sports says ESPN employees Louis Riddick, former Colts quarterback Dan Orlovsky, and “SportsCenter” anchor Steve Levy are also being considered as potential replacements for Joe Tessitore and former Colts defensive tackle Booger McFarland.