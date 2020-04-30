Passion for baseball, statistics, powers Purdue student on Twitter

CHICAGO, IL – JULY 26: A general view of Wrigley Field as the Chicago Cubs take on the Philadelphia Phillies on July 26, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. The Phillies defeated the Cubs 11-5. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – As our national pastime, baseball literally helps us pass the time, something lacking in recent weeks. Purdue data science major Jeremy Frank hopes his Twitter account, @MLBRandomStats, can fill the void a little bit.

“Obviously, I wish there was baseball going on, but I definitely understand why there isn’t,” Frank says. “The beauty of baseball is something interesting is happening in every game. You just have to find what it is.”

More than 55,000 follow Frank on Twitter because he’s very good at finding those tidbits, with or without active games.

“I mean, I’m not running out of things to talk about,” Frank smiles. “They don’t list the things that I would tweet cause then everyone would be able to do it. They have all the data there. You just have to dig around and find them.”

Frank’s passion for digging through the numbers is paired with a great appreciation for the history of baseball.

“I think baseball embraces its history better than any other sport,” he continues. “Even with these statistics, it’s important to have an appreciation for the past.

“It’s more just putting things in perspective, and I don’t think you can do that without looking at the sport’s history.”

Frank’s certainly done that, co-authoring one book – Hidden Ball Trick: The Baseball Stats You Never Thought To Look For From 1876-1919 – with another book on the way.

“If we were alive in 1884,” he asks, “and Twitter was around, what would we be tweeting about? That’s kinda the approach we took to it.

“We’re not taking a super-advanced, statistic approach, which is why I think it appeals to anyone.”

Frank hopes to have Volume 2 of Hidden Ball Trick, covering 1920-1969, available for purchase on Amazon in the coming weeks.