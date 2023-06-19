INDIANAPOLIS – The only thing that’s been able to stop Alex Palou lately is bad luck.

The Chip Ganassi driver won the Grand Prix at Road America for his third win in the last four IndyCar Series races. The streak could have been four straight if not for a pit road accident with Rinus VeeKay at last month’s Indianapolis 500 where he was the polesitter.

Sunday’s polesitter Colton Herta led a race-high 33 laps before Palou passed him in turn one with six laps remaining. The Spaniard then held off Indy 500 champion Josef Newgarden by 4.5610 seconds for his seventh career win.

“It’s been an amazing weekend,” Palou said. “I’m super happy. They gave me the pit stop that gave us the win. It was an amazing day for the No. 10 American Legion Ganassi car and we’re going to keep it going.”

The win was a terrific rebound for Palou, who crashed in turn 14 during the Saturday’s practice. The team had just an hour and half to fix the car before qualifying. Palou qualified third just behind Herta and Pato O’Ward, who finished third in the race to round out the podium.

“We started with a lot of speed,” Palou said. “Big mistake by my part in practice two. We went back on track, and it (car) was even better than in practice two. We’re going to try and keep it rolling. We have an amazing team behind us.”

Palou now as a commanding 74 point lead over his Ganassi teammate Marcus Ericsson in the points standings as he aims for this second series championship. The win was also the 250th for Chip Ganassi Racing across all forms of racing.