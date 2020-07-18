Pagenaud snaps Ganassi streak with IndyCar win at Iowa

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever has fewer than two weeks to prepare together in Bradenton, Florida for their first game of the season at IMG Academy, the bubble site for the league's 22-game season.

The Fever is the last of 12 WNBA teams to arrive in Bradenton. The team announced July 6 two players tested positive for the coronavirus, which delayed the Fever's departure.

"From the very beginning, everyone wanted to come to Bradenton and play," said first-year Fever head coach Marianne Stanley. "Starting a couple days late just means we've had to take extra steps to prepare in different ways through video and more communication with our team."

The Fever's first game is scheduled for July 25 against the Washington Mystics, a team very familiar with Stanley, who served as an assistant for Washington from 2010 to 2019 and guided the Mystics to a WNBA title last season.

"She's coached at every level, so just excited to see what knowledge she brings to this team," said Fever forward and 14-year WNBA veteran, Candice Dupree. "I think she will do really well with a younger group of players. I've had a lot of conversations with with her via phone trying to gather a plan."

The Fever will play 22 regular season games over a seven-week span from July 25 to September 12. The full schedule can be viewed here.