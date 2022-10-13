INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers used a big run and a fourth-quarter surge to top the New York Knicks in a preseason rematch.

The Knicks handled the Pacers 131-114 on Friday. Just a few days later, the Blue and Gold hung with New York and came out a winner.

Rookies Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard fueled the Pacers late as they erased a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter and closed things out with a 25-6 run on the way to a 109-100 preseason win.

The Pacers trailed 54-48 at halftime and 79-77 at the end of the third quarter. The game went back and forth in the fourth quarter before the Knicks built a 10-point lead with 6:23 remaining. The Pacers cut down the deficit over the next three minutes and eventually surged to the lead.

Mathurin, the sixth overall pick in the NBA Draft, led all scorers with 27 points. He went 8 of 13 from the field and hit 11 of his 12 free throw attempts. Nembhard chipped in 15 points and 9 assists on 6 of 12 shooting.

Chris Duarte (13 points) and Myles Turner (10 points) also finished with double-digits in scoring for Indiana. R.J. Barrett led Knicks scorers with 21 points.

The Pacers host the Houston Rockets Friday in their final preseason game. They tip off the regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at home against the Washington Wizards.