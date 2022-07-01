INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers are trading guard Malcom Brogdon to the Boston Celtics, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Celtics will send back forward-center Daniel Theis, guard-forward Aaron Nesmith, guard Nik Stauskas, forward Malik Fitts, forward Juwan Morgan and a 2023 first round draft pick.

Brogdon played three injury-plagued seasons in Indiana, averaging 18.9 points. 5.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.

The Pacers could now possibly have three first round selections in next year’s draft with their own, the one just acquired from Boston and a lottery-protected pick from Cleveland.

The Celtics picked Nesmith out of Vanderbilt with the 14th overall pick in the 2020 draft. He averaged 4.3 ppg and 2.2 rpg over 98 career games and played in 15 playoff games last season during Boston’s run to the NBA Finals.

Morgan played his college basketball at Indiana University, averaging 10.7 ppg in four seasons in Bloomington. He’s played 50 games over three seasons with Utah, Toronto and Boston.