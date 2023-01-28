INDIANAPOLIS – Myles Turner is staying in Indiana.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Pacers have signed the center to a two-year, $60 million contract extension, including an additional $17.1M renegotiation of this season’s salary.

There had been speculation the team could trade him by the deadline if they couldn’t come to terms on a new deal.

Turner is averaging 17.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game in 42 appearances this year as the Pacers have outperformed preseason expectations.

The Pacers drafted him 11th overall n the 2015 NBA Draft out of Texas. He’s averaged 13.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game over his eight-year career.

The 26-year-old is among the franchise’s leader in blocked shots reaching 1,000 earlier this season. He led the league in blocks in 2019 (2.7 per game) and 2021 (3.4).