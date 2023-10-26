INDIANAPOLIS — After the Pacers’ opening night win against the Washington Wizards, head coach Rick Carlisle has agreed on a multi-year contract extension

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news before the franchise made it official in a team news release in the afternoon.

“It goes without saying that coach Carlisle is one of the most creative and successful coaches in the history of the league, so there was never a question that he continues to be the right person to lead our team,” said Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard. “His ties to this organization and community run deep, his guidance and leadership are invaluable to our players and staff and we’re looking forward to working together for years to come as we build something special for our fans.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed per team policy.

Carlisle was named the organization’s head coach and signed a four-year deal. Since then, he has led the team to a 60-104 record, missing the postseason in both years. Indiana showed a lot of improvement last season before injuries caused a late-season drop in the standings.

In addition, he is nearing his 900th NBA victory.

This is Carlisle’s second stint with the organization. He previously coached the team from 2003 through 2007 before spending 13 seasons with the Dallas Mavericks.