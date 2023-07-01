INDIANAPOLIS – If there was any doubt that Tyrese Haliburton was the foundational player the Pacers were building around, those thoughts were put to rest late Friday night.

The team has agreed to a massive contract extension with the All-Star guard according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal is the maximum extension and could be worth $260 million over five years. The team cannot make it official until July 6.

Haliburton made his first All-Star appearance last season averaging over 20 points and 10 assists per game and shooting 40% from three-point range.

The Pacers acquired him in a trade from Sacramento for center Domantas Sabonis in February of 2022.