The Indiana Pacers were missing guards Tyrese Haliburton and T.J. McConnell on Sunday night. Their stop in Portland yielded a 116-100 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Rick Carlisle and company jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter, but it was quickly erased by a 10-0 run from Portland.

Pacers center Myles Turner had 17 points and six rebounds in the second quarter alone, but Indiana trailed 54-49 at halftime.

The Trail Blazers took control of the game in the third quarter. Veteran forward Jerami Grant led all scorers with 28 points.

The Pacers visit the reigning NBA champions for their next game. Tip off against Golden State is at 10:00 p.m. on Monday night.